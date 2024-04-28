Chiefs address major needs in 2024 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs came out of the 2024 NFL Draft looking like one of the biggest winners.

Here is their full collection of draft picks:

The back-to-back Super Bowl champs sent shockwaves across the league on Thursday night when they traded up to draft Worthy, the fastest player in his class.

This clearly fills the Chiefs’ biggest need as the offense was marred with receiver issues throughout the regular season that included being the league leader in drops.

And while there are questions about Worthy’s frame, his game-breaking speed was too much of a strength to pass on. He provides Mahomes with a deep-ball threat that has been absent since the departure of Tyeek Hill and complements the rest of the receiving core very well.

The Chiefs also traded up for Suamataia, who will look to compete and fill the void at the left tackle position. He only allowed two sacks in 742 snaps in college.

They also added more depth within the offensive line with the Nourzad and Hanson selections.

Wiley brings the Chiefs another tight end who excels in the passing game and has great hands. His development is important as Travis Kelce is on the back end of his career.

The Chiefs also continued to add to their secondary with Hicks and Hadden. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has done a great job finding talent in the secondary in the late rounds with picks like L’Jarius Sneed, Joshua Williams, and Jaylen Watson.

After this draft, the Chiefs roster seems to have no glaring weakness on paper going into the season.

Andy Reid, Veach, and the rest of the staff did an excellent job focusing on team needs and getting great value.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes even expressed how pleased he was with Veach on social media.

The rookies will take the field next week at the Chiefs rookie minicamp from May 4-6.

