What new Chiefs addition — a Missouri native — hopes to bring to KC’s defensive line

Kansas City Chiefs addition Brandon Williams has reason to feel at ease in his new surroundings.

That’s because Williams — a 6-foot-1, 335-pound defensive tackle that KC signed last week — has spent more than half his career with Chiefs assistant coaches.

During his first two years in Baltimore, Williams was with current Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, a senior defensive assistant and then a secondary coach from 2013-14. After that, Williams played under Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen from 2016-20; Cullen oversaw the Ravens’ D-line for those five seasons.

“I knew the defense I was gonna get myself into,” Williams said of his new team on Friday in the Chiefs locker room. “I knew what they ran. I knew Joe’s demeanor and how he ran the room. So it felt comfortable regardless.”

Williams, who was added to the Chiefs’ 53-man roster Thursday, replaces Taylor Stallworth, who was released by the team Tuesday.

The 10-year veteran Williams comes in during a time when the interior line has been inconsistent outside All-Pro candidate Chris Jones. Khalen Saunders has provided the most run-stopping ability, but he also struggled last week against Cincinnati and hasn’t played more than 50% of the snaps in any game this year.

Turk Wharton suffered a season-ending knee injury in October, while Derrick Nnadi and the just-released Stallworth are the lowest-graded players on the Chiefs 2022 defense per Pro Football Focus.

Williams, 33, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He played 13 games last season for Baltimore and has earned the reputation as a run-stuffer throughout his career.

“Man, I’m here to facilitate in any way, shape or form,” Williams said Friday. “Like I told my dude over there (Chris Jones): ‘This is Chris Jones’ defensive line. I’m here to facilitate any way I can.’ They brought in me here to do a job, and I’m just prepared to do it.”

Born in Kirkwood, Missouri, Williams went to college at Division II Missouri Southern in Joplin. Though he grew up a St. Louis Rams fan, Williams said he remembers attending one home Chiefs game in college: a 2009 matchup against Denver when the Chiefs retired Derrick Thomas’ No. 58 at halftime.

Williams could get his first action for the Chiefs against the Broncos on Sunday at Mile High. He’ll also be wearing No. 66 — the same number he had at Missouri Southern.

Cullen said last week that Williams was a “heckuva player” when he had him in Baltimore.

“This time of year, you can never have enough valuable defensive linemen,” Cullen said. “So I think that had a lot to do with (his signing), and then the fact that I did have a relationship with him. He works his tail off, and so it’s an opportunity for him to come in and help us.”

Williams described the opportunity to join a playoff-bound team like the Chiefs — sitting at 9-3 — as “awesome.”

“They did a great job obviously during the season,” Williams said, “and I appreciate their work to allow me to come in and help them out, finish the rest of the way.”