How the Chiefs added WR Xavier Worthy to high-powered offense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While they are rivals on the field, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills commonly do business off the field.

As most Chiefs fans know, the Chiefs traded up to 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft to select superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Since then, the Chiefs and Bills have been two of the top teams in the AFC facing off multiple times in the regular season and the playoffs with classic matchups.

Off the field, their business relationship continued in the 2024 draft.

The Chiefs traded up four spots in the first round from 32nd to 28th to select speedy Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy was one of the 16 to 18 players that the Chiefs had a first-round grade for.

“We’ve marked this kid, Xavier, that we wanted him and we just felt that we started getting [deeper into the first round], somebody might jump us and pick him up,” head coach Andy Reid said. “(Chiefs general manager) Brett (Veach) does a great job with this. He’s got a real good feel for the people that have interest in that position and that player and then where he needs to go to attack it.”

“I’m coming with a mentality to work hard and earn my spot in the locker room,” Worthy said after he was drafted. “I can run the whole route tree, just play smart. Know the game very well so I feel I’m bringing a complete receiver to Kansas City.”

The Chiefs have sat as the last pick of the first round for the past two drafts because of their back-to-back Super Bowls. The draft is designed to help the worst teams get better while the best teams often have to find creative ways to continue their success.

The Chiefs’ front office always has something up their sleeve.

“When you get to that point (of your pick), you’re so close, you always second guess yourself and you don’t know,” Veach said. “Maybe you sat there and he would have been there but I mean, we saw teams move consistently actually after we picked.”

The Chiefs swapped first-round picks with the Bills while sending their third-round 95th overall pick, gaining one of Buffalo’s fourth-round picks at 131 and swapping their seventh-round pick 221 for 248.

The Bills traded that 32nd overall pick with the Carolina Panthers to drop to the first pick of the second round at 33.

“When you have a guy that you have a vision for and that you like and you have a chance to do something, especially with a pick swap, just made sense for us at the end of the day,” Veach said.

The Chiefs had a few offensive tackles on their draft board that were taken early and didn’t allow them to get one of the eight OTs that were selected in the first round.

“The guys that we were really interested in, they went and didn’t really have an opportunity there and just kind of let the board play out,” Veach said. “Then we saw good value there to move down a couple spots, 38 spots, and then take Xavier we just felt like it was the right move and it made sense for us.”

Worthy’s speed has been apparent since before he stepped foot on campus as a Longhorn.

His 26 career touchdown catches are third all-time in program history. Worthy also had a catch in each of his 39 games in college, the third-longest streak in Texas history. His 4.21 40-yard dash time broke the record at the NFL Combine.

That speed helped the Longhorns get to their first College Football Playoff in January.

He’s been telling his friends and family that he would be a Kansas City Chief way before it even happened although just meeting with the Chiefs once at the Combine.

“I’ve been calling it, I’ve been saying it since the beginning of the year,” Worthy said Thursday night. “I’m going to the Chiefs. Everybody thought the NFL was never gonna let the Chiefs get to me. But I’m here.”

Along with his speed, the Chiefs love Worthy’s route running ability, intelligence, and toughness that pops off on tape.

“You’ll see this toughness that he’s got which jumped out at me,” Reid said. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is good friends with Reid and put in a good word for Worthy during the draft process.

“[Sarkisian] kept talking about how smart, he has great football instincts,” Reid said. “And he’s a tremendous worker. So in this offense, you’ve got to you’ve got to be able to do that and have those characteristics.”

“Talked to Coach Sark and [he] raved about him and just how quickly he picks up things and how competitive he is and work ethic all those things that you look for,” Veach said. “So you have a dynamic playmaker with top-end vertical speed, smart and you can move him around, do different things with him. So I think it was from where we started, every step of the way, i just kind of validated the things that we thought all along.”

Worthy adds to a Chiefs offense headed by Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce that features other speed demons like Kadarius Toney and new signee Hollywood Brown as well as the Chiefs’ leading wide receiver in Rashee Rice.

Rice’s legal troubles have him facing a multi-game suspension during the season so the Chiefs chose 2024 to select a receiver in the first round for the first time since 2011 and the first time with Veach as GM.

Mahomes is always curious and stays in touch with Veach and the front office throughout the draft process about potential wide receivers that he could pair up with.

“He just talks about kind of the guys he’s watching, how he envisions them in our offense and certainly Xavier was one of those guys and loved him,” Veach said about Mahomes. “But you know he had a lot of positive things to say a lot about a lot of wideouts. But I know Xavier was right at the top of his list.”

Four receivers were taken before Worthy at 28.

Worthy, who they expect to also be their return specialist, is a tall but slender receiver at 5’11, 165 pounds. Bulking him up will be one of the first items on the team’s agenda.

“We’re gonna have him with our dietician and our weight staff,” Veach said. “We’re not going to try to make him 200 pounds, but also I mean, you know, keep him at that 175,180 mark. I think it will be a healthy weight for him but it’ll all make sense.”

Worthy hadn’t spoken to Mahomes when he addressed local media around 11:30 p.m. but he took inspiration from Tyreek Hill and what he was able to do with the Chiefs in his time.

“I’m excited man just to be able to play with Pat,” he said. “Seeing the success that Tyreek Hill had in this offense, I feel like it’ll be amazing.”

With Worthy, Toney, Brown, Rice, and Kelce, the two-time defending champs continue to stack bricks on bricks to keep building their football dynasty.

“Down the field is obviously a given, but I feel like intermediate and like kind of like the actual running the route tree. I feel like I can run it all,” Worthy said about his ability to be effective in the deep passing game. He excelled at deep ball passing concepts as well as sitting in coverages over the middle of the field.

“I feel like I’m effective from it all: bubble screens, reverses. Anywhere a ball can touch my hand, I feel like I can make a play.”

With Brown just on a one-year deal, getting a cheap, young playmaker under contract for five years was a key factor in drafting Worthy.

“We have him for five years now and that’s a big deal for us,” Veach said. “As we try to keep this thing together and add pieces, you know, those playmakers are hard to come by and they’re expensive in the offseason. For this year having him and Hollywood and Travis and Rashee, I think it’s gonna be really exciting.”

With one pick done in the draft so far, the Chiefs have these six picks remaining.

Round 2, pick 64

Round 4, pick 113 (from Buffalo)

Round 4, pick 131

Round 5, pick 159 (from Dallas Cowboys)

Round 5, pick 173 (compensatory)

Round 7, pick 248 (from Buffalo)

