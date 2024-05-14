Will Chiefs add a receiver? Also, it’s time to dissect the NFL schedule: Podcast

Only the NFL could turn its schedule announcement into an event.

And we even know the opponents already.

In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast, Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell previews tonight’s televised unveiling and dissects what’s known so far.

The Chiefs first’ two games have been identified: home contests against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. So what does that mean for the rest of their 2024 slate?

Also discussed in this week’s episode: