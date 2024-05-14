Will Chiefs add a receiver? Also, it’s time to dissect the NFL schedule: Podcast
Only the NFL could turn its schedule announcement into an event.
And we even know the opponents already.
In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast, Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell previews tonight’s televised unveiling and dissects what’s known so far.
The Chiefs first’ two games have been identified: home contests against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. So what does that mean for the rest of their 2024 slate?
Also discussed in this week’s episode:
What move can the Chiefs make at WR now that free agent Zay Jones has signed with the Arizona Cardinals? Their path forward with Rashee Rice is unclear because of some potential legal issues.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling has signed with the Buffalo Bills but — drops and all — deserves some parting appreciation.
What kind of impact with the league’s new kickoff rules have on the game? Perhaps a bigger one that some might think.
When it comes to television, do you prefer game or horror shows? Travis Kelce is involved with both.