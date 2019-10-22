Chiefs add quarterback, and some help on defense

The Chiefs now have a second healthy quarterback on the roster, and some defensive reinforcements.

The team announced that quarterback Kyle Shurmur has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, and that veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel was signed.

To make room for them on the roster, the Chiefs released wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas and defensive tackle Terrell McClain.

Shurmur will back up Matt Moore this week against the Packers.

The son of Giants coach Pat Shurmur, Kyle was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt. They kept him on the practice squad until they needed cover for Patrick Mahomes‘ knee injury, which will keep him out a few weeks.