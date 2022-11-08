Chiefs add prime-time game to schedule as AFC West tilt moves to Sunday night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs have added another prime-time game to their schedule this month.

KC’s Nov. 20 AFC West matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers — previously set for a 3:25 p.m. kick on CBS — has been flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the league announced Tuesday. Previously, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game was in that time slot; that contest was moved to 3:25 p.m. Central on CBS.

The Chiefs have already played twice on Sunday Night Football, most recently this past week in a 20-17 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans. They also defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31, during a Sunday night game on Oct. 2.

KC, 6-2, also has a Dec. 11 road game at Denver slated for NBC’s Sunday night game.

The NFL first implemented flex scheduling for Sunday Night Football in 2006, which helps ensure better matchups make it to those night games.