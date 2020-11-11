Chiefs add playmaking CB, WR in 2021 NFL mock draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is still many months away, but with the Kansas City Chiefs on their bye week, there’s no better time than now to catch up on the latest mock drafts. Our friends over at Draft Wire are always mindful of ascendant prospects and their draft stock as the season progresses. In Luke Easterling’s latest two-round mock draft, he added playmakers on both sides of the ball for Kansas City.

In the first round, Easterling opted for University of Georgia CB Tyson Campbell. The Chiefs haven’t made a first-round investment in the CB position since drafting Marcus Peters in 2015. Campbell isn’t quite the ballhawk that Peters was coming out of college. You’ll notice that he hasn’t intercepted a pass in his three seasons with the Bulldogs, but it’s not necessarily about the production with this kid. He’s got the traits of an elite NFL corner, boasting a big frame, long arms and track speed.

The second-round pick chosen by Easterling is actually the one that excites me the most. He sent Ohio State Buckeyes WR Chris Olave to the Chiefs as the next big-time weapon for Patrick Mahomes. Here’s some of what I wrote about Olave in our weekly prospect series on Chiefs Wire:

“Listed at 6-1 and 187 pounds, Olave is a former three-star recruit who has exceeded all expectations with the Buckeyes. He was overshadowed as a true freshman by the likes of Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell. He’s since emerged as a dominant receiver in his own right. Olave is a route-running technician, boasting incredible body control and awareness. He’s not a burner, but he has more than enough speed to be successful in the NFL. He also plays bigger than his size, coming down with a surprising amount of catches in contested situations.”

By my estimation, this would be a highly-successful first two rounds for Kansas City and GM Brett Veach. Sure the team would like to add some offensive line help but remember they have Lucas Niang. He’ll be joining the team as basically a bonus rookie in 2021 after opting out of this season. That could influence the Chiefs’ decision a bit when it comes to the draft.

