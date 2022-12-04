Chiefs add DE Frank Clark to injury report with illness ahead of Week 13 vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs have made another change to their injury report ahead of the team’s Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After downgrading LG Joe Thuney to questionable on Saturday, the team has now added DE Frank Clark to the injury report with an illness. He’ll be listed as questionable to play on Sunday afternoon as a result.

It’s unclear if this illness is related to the stomach issues that he’s been dealing with persistently in recent years or whether he’s got whatever is going around this holiday season. Whatever the case, the issue is significant enough that it cast some questions on his status for the game.

DE Frank Clark has been added to the injury report for today's game (Illness – Questionable). https://t.co/XhQg4bk1ef — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 4, 2022

Clark practiced all week long and there is a chance that he plays otherwise the team would have simply ruled him out. He’ll be evaluated by the training staff during pregame warmups.

If Clark is unable to play on Sunday, expect DE Malik Herring to be made active for the first time since Week 10. The team has six edge rushers on the roster, so they should be able to handle a last-minute absence for a player at the position.

