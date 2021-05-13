Chiefs add eight undrafted free agents

The Chiefs have their entire draft class under contract and their six picks will be joined by eight undrafted rookies at this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

As previously reported, former Texas and SMU quarterback Shane Buechele is part of the group. He got a $15,000 signing bonus and a $160,000 base guarantee from the team in order to sign.

The rest of the group is heavy on players in the secondary. They signed BYU defensive back Zayne Anderson, Western Kentucky safey Devon Key, Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, Louisville cornerback Marlon Character, and Marshall cornerback Jaylon McClain-Sapp.

South Alabama linebacker Riley Cole and Georgia defensive end Malik Herring round out the signings.

