Chiefs add to defensive trenches again in early 2024 NFL mock draft

We’re only a few months removed from the 2023 NFL draft, but that doesn’t mean draftniks and analysts aren’t already thinking ahead to the future.

In a 2024 mock draft from Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling, the Kansas City Chiefs select their third consecutive first-round defensive end. This time they’re venturing back to the Big 10 to select Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer.

Here’s a look at what Easterling had to say about the pick:

There aren’t many glaring needs on this roster, if any at all, but loading up on quality depth in the trenches is always a good idea. Sawyer is a tough, physical defender with the versatility to rush the passer and drop into coverage.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Sawyer is certainly a player who will meet Steve Spagnuolo’s thresholds at the position. He’s proven extremely reliable for the Buckeyes, appearing in all 26 games in each of the last two seasons. He was a coaches honorable mention All-Big 10 selection in 2022.

His career production features 35 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 33 pressures, one pass batted and one forced fumble. It’s safe to say that Sawyer would likely need to see a big jump in production in 2023 to be considered in the first round, even at the end of it.

As far as need is concerned for Kansas City, it’s a bit tough to see the Chiefs investing another high draft pick in this position so soon. With George Karlaftis selected in Round 1 of 2022 and Felix Anudike-Uzomah drafted in Round 1 of 2023, Sawyer certainly wouldn’t see the field with any level of frequency as a rookie.

