Chiefs add Chris Jones to practice report with calf injury

The Chiefs added defensive tackle Chris Jones to their practice report Thursday. They list Jones as limited with a calf injury.

It is unclear how Jones was injured.

He missed the Week Six loss to the Texans with a groin injury and played 13 games.

Tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the Chiefs’ practice report Wednesday as a limited participant with a knee injury. He remained limited Thursday.

The Friday injury report will provide a clearer picture of where the team’s stars are as Sunday’s kickoff grows closer.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne did not practice again Thursday, listed with a shoulder injury and given a non-injury-related designation.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), offensive lineman Austin Reiter (wrist) and guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) were listed as full participants.