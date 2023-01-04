Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman to 53-man roster, waive OT Geron Christian

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman has officially been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

The fourth-year receiver was placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury ahead of Week 11. He was designated to return from injured reserve last month and has been battling back through weight loss and injury. There was some uncertainty surrounding his status after a setback last week, but Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that Hardman had a good practice on Wednesday.

With Hardman’s return, the Chiefs’ wide receiver corps is back to full strength for the first time since Week 9 this season. It’s unclear if he’ll officially be ready to return to the field in Week 18, but Hardman’s return to the 53-man roster suggests he will at least be healthy enough to get some action during the playoffs.

In a corresponding move, Kansas City waived OT Geron Christian from the 53-man roster. A free-agent signing during the 2022 offseason, Christian appeared in just 10 games with the Chiefs all season, playing a total of 11 snaps on offense. With the return of Lucas Niang, Christian had been a healthy scratch, putting his spot on the roster in jeopardy. He’ll be subject to waivers and could be a nice addition to an OL-needy playoff team.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire