Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs made significant roster changes on Saturday before their New Year’s Eve matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. A veteran offensive spark is set to return, while a defensive role player was waived.

Mecole Hardman will officially be off of injured reserve and have his questionable status from the latest injury report removed ahead of Week 17. Hardman had been out of action since his Week 11 injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. The thumb injury suffered in the Monday night loss in November was initially believed not to be serious since he did return in the second half. The questionable status lifted from his name is a positive trend that he could see action on Sunday.

The Chiefs also activated practice squad players, running back Keaontay Ingram and defensive tackle Mike Pennel. Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson was waived as part of the roster moves on Saturday; he appeared in eleven games this season as a reserve defensive lineman. The 28-year-old could potentially return to the team’s practice squad if another team does not claim him.

Hardman fills an immediate void left by Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, both dealing with injuries. He should also have a presence on special teams in the punt return game.

