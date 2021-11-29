Chiefs activate WR Marcus Kemp from Reserve/COVID-19 list

To kick things off following the bye week, the Kansas City Chiefs have activated their lone player who was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

According to the NFL’s official personnel notice, the Chiefs have activated WR Marcus Kemp to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kemp was placed on the list back on November 18th ahead of the Chiefs’ tilt with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. The team elevated WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad to replace Kemp during that game, primarily serving as a gunner on the special teams unit.

Kemp will be back in the fold for Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, which will be a boon to Dave Toub’s unit. Kansas City did receive a temporary roster exemption for Kemp that expires on December 1st. That means Kemp won’t count against the 53-man roster until then as the team decides how to proceed with their current roster.

There were no transactions to activate OL Kyle Long from the Reserve/PUP list, but the Chiefs still have one day to make a transaction there. When he spoke to the media earlier, Chiefs HC Andy Reid said they’d be making a decision on Long today.

The 53-man roster currently sits at 53 players so the team will need to make at least one transaction to clear space for Kemp when the roster exemption expires. Should they activate Long tomorrow, they’ll need to make an additional transaction to clear space there.

