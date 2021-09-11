Chiefs activate Tyrann Mathieu from reserve/COVID-19 list, will be game-time decision vs. Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs might’ve just caught a huge break ahead of their season opener against the Cleveland Browns with the return of a key defensive star to the roster.

The Chiefs have activated defensive back Tyrann Mathieu from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Mathieu will be a game-time decision, as the Chiefs want to monitor him ahead of tomorrow’s action against the Browns.

“Sounds like they still want to monitor him before tomorrow,” Garafolo said. “He’s been idle for over a week, so we’ll see what his status winds up being vs. the Browns.”

#Chiefs announce Tyrann Mathieu has been activated from the COVID-19 list. However, sounds like they still want to monitor him before tomorrow. He’s been idle for over a week, so we’ll see what his status winds up being vs. the #Browns. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 11, 2021

The Chiefs have also elevated defensive back Zayne Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

NFL teams are permitted to elevate up to two practice squad players to the active roster the day before their scheduled game, which gives them the opportunity to carry 55 players on their roster for game day. Although they still are only allowed to carry no more than 48 active players for game time.

Elsewhere in practice squad action, Kansas City released defensive back Shakur Brown and signed linebacker Elijah Sullivan.

