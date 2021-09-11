When the Browns come to town on Sunday, the Chiefs will have one of their best defensive players.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Mathieu tested positive for COVID on September 1.

The Chiefs also elevated defensive back Zayne Anderson from the practice squad. They’ve released Shakur Brown from the practice squad, and they’ve signed linebacker Elijah Sullivan to the practice squad.

The two-time defending AFC champions open the season with one of the best games of the day, a rematch of a 2020 divisional-round game that was far more competitive than expected.

Chiefs activate Tyrann Mathieu from COVID reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk