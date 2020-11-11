The Kansas City Chiefs may not be playing this week but they’re still making roster moves.

The team activated tackle Martinas Rankin off the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and waived defensive end Demone Harris.

Rankin returned to practice for the Chiefs on Oct. 21 after missing the first six weeks of the season while recovering from a knee injury suffered last season. Rankin was activated from the PUP a year to the day from when he sustained the patella injury in his knee that ended his 2019 season.

Rankin was acquired by the Chiefs in a trade with the Houston Texans that sent running back Carlos Hyde to Houston in exchange for the former third-round pick. Rankin appeared in six games for the Chiefs last season with five starts at left guard. He’s played in 22 games in total in his career between the Chiefs and Texans.

Harris played in one game for the Chiefs this season, recording three tackles in the team’s 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos. He’s played in eight games overall in his career with the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kansas City will face the Las Vegas Raiders after their bye this week.

Chiefs activate tackle Martinas Rankin from physically unable to perform list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk