Chiefs activate Skyy Moore, place Charles Omenihu on IR

Skyy Moore is officially back on the Chiefs' active roster.

Kansas City activated Moore off of injured reserve, according to the transaction wire.

Moore has not played since suffering a knee injury during the Chiefs' Week 15 victory over the Patriots. He was designated to return earlier in the postseason but tweaked his knee during practice and was subsequently unavailable.

A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Moore had not made much of an impact in his second season before the injury. After recording 22 receptions for 250 yards in last year’s regular season, he caught 21 passes for 244 yards with one TD in 14 games this year.

Moore caught five passes for 17 yards in last year’s postseason, including a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

As a corresponding roster move, the Chiefs placed defensive end Charles Omenihu on injured reserve. He tore his ACL during the AFC Championship Game.