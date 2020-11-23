Chiefs activate OL Martinas Rankin from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs have activated the final player they had on the reserve/COVID-19 list to the 53-man roster.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs have activated OL Martinas Rankin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rankin was placed on the list ahead of Week 11 along with LT Eric Fisher and RT Mitchell Schwartz. Both Fisher and Schwartz were activated on Thursday, while Rankin remained on the list. With Mecole Hardman also coming off of the list on Saturday, the team no longer has any players currently on the list.

Rankin had recently been activated from the PUP list after recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered in the middle of the 2019 season. The versatile offensive lineman started five games at left guard for the Chiefs in 2019. He is currently listed as the backup left tackle on the depth chart for Kansas City.

With Mitchell Schwartz set to be out for at least another three weeks now that he’s been placed on injured reserve, the team is lacking for offensive tackle depth. That makes this a timely move for the Chiefs as they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

The Chiefs received a roster exemption for Rankin until Tuesday, November 24th. The team will need to make a corresponding transaction to clear space on the roster when that roster exemption expires.

List