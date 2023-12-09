Chiefs activate Nick Bolton, put Bryan Cook on IR

Linebacker Nick Bolton will be back in the Chiefs lineup on Sunday.

Bolton was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. He has been out since injuring his wrist on October 22, but was a full participant in practice all of this week.

Bolton missed five games while on injured reserve and three games earlier this season. He has 28 tackles and an interception in four appearances.

The Chiefs opened a roster spot by placing safety Bryan Cook on injured reserve. Cook was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills because of the ankle injury he suffered last weekend.

The Chiefs rounded out Saturday's moves by elevating safety Deon Bush and running back Deneric Prince from the practice squad.