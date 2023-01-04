The Chiefs will at least have one of their receivers back on the roster for the last weekend of the regular season.

Kansas City has activated receiver Mecole Hardman off of injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Hardman has been dealing with an abdominal injury. He was initially slated to return off IR last week but suffered a setback. His 21-day practice window was set to expire if he was not placed on the active roster.

Per multiple reporters, head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that Hardman was a limited participant in practice.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip), receiver Skyy Moore (hand), and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) were also limited at practice. Sneed and Moore did not participate on Tuesday.

Also, kicker Harrison Butker did not practice with back spasms. Reid noted, via Adam Teicher of ESPN, that the Chiefs may sign a kicker “just from a security standpoint.” But that would not have to do with Butker’s recent struggles.

Chiefs activate Mecole Hardman off of IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk