Chiefs activate FB Anthony Sherman from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs have activated FB Anthony Sherman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Andy Reid announced earlier today that Sherman would return to practice, but the NFL’s transaction report made it official. Sherman has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This might not seem like a big move, but Sherman is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster and a team leader.

Sheman was first placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following the team’s Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Reports claim that Shermann didn’t contract COVID-19 at the time he was placed on the list, but did have close contact with an individual who tested positive for the novel virus.

In all Sherman missed three games, but was still present for virtual team meetings. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy often referred to him as “Coach Sherman” during his absence, as he was tasked with getting Le’Veon Bell up to speed with the playbook and terminology in Kansas City.

While Sherman was absent, the Chiefs relied on Travis Kelce to fill as a blocker on certain plays on the offense. Additionally, they relied on a variety of players to pick up the slack on special teams to play in his absence.

No corresponding moves are needed for Sherman’s activation. Kansas City had a free roster spot due to yesterday’s trade sending RB DeAndre Washington to the Miami Dolphins.

