Chiefs activate DT Khalen Saunders from injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to shuffle their 53-man roster ahead of the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After waiving WR Josh Gordon on Monday, the Chiefs have formally activated DT Khalen Saunders from injured reserve per the NFL’s personnel notice for Tuesday. Saunders suffered a knee injury back in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. The team didn’t originally know the extent of his injury, which eventually required a cleanup procedure. He was placed on injured reserve just ahead of Week 12.

Saunders has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs this season, recording eight total tackles and five quarterback pressures. He’ll be key depth for Kansas City through the playoffs, especially with Jarran Reed getting banged up in the divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills.

Saunders and CB Chris Lammons were designated to return from injured reserve on Jan. 4, which opened their 21-day practice window. Tuesday was the deadline for both players to return to the 53-man roster. Lammons was not activated by the team, meaning he’ll remain on injured reserve through the playoffs.

In other roster news, Gordon officially cleared waivers on Tuesday. Expect the team to formally sign him to the practice squad on Wednesday.

