Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, place Mecole Hardman on IR

Chiefs make a skill player IR swap to kick off Super Bowl week

PHOENIX — As Super Bowl week begins, the Chiefs made a couple notable roster moves on Monday.

The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off Injured Reserve and put receiver Mecole Hardman on IR.

Edwards-Helaire, 23, had been on IR since November with a high ankle sprain. But before his injury, CEH was a big contributor. In 10 games for the Chiefs this season, Edwards-Helaire had 302 rushing yards, 151 receiving yards and 6 total touchdowns.

In his absence, the Chiefs have been using rookie Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon as their top two running backs. Pacheco has been the bigger threat as a running back, while McKinnon has been a bigger threat out of the backfield as a receiver.

That duo has worked really well for the Chiefs since Edwards-Helaire went down so it’ll be interesting to see how they use Edwards-Helaire in the Super Bowl.

When the Eagles and Chiefs played in 2021, Edwards-Helaire had a big game with 14 carries for 102 yards and 2 catches for 12 yards and a touchdown. That game is one of four in his career with over 100 rushing yards.

It’s not a surprise that Hardman landed on IR with his pelvis injury. Last week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid already said he doubted that Hardman would be able to play in the Super Bowl and praised Hardman for toughing it out to play in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs also have a few other injuries worth monitoring this week. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) all missed practice last week while back in Kansas City.

The Eagles had a few players miss practice last week in Philly — among them were Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox — but the Eagles used those practices to rest guys with lingering injuries. The Eagles are still expecting to have all 22 starters in Super Bowl LVII.

