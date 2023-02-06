Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week that he doubted wide receiver Mecole Hardman would be healthy enough to play in Super Bowl LVII and the team officially ruled him out on Monday.

Hardman has been placed on injured reserve after aggravating a pelvis injury in the AFC Championship Game. Hardman had not played since Week Nine before returning to action against the Bengals.

While Hardman is out of the picture for the Chiefs, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back in it. Edwards-Helaire has been activated from injured reserve after missing the last nine games with an ankle injury.

Edwards-Helaire will join Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Ronald Jones as backfield options for Kansas City.

Hardman was one of three Chiefs wideouts to leave the win over the Bengals with injuries. Reid said last week that he is optimistic about having JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney back for Sunday’s game.

Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, put Mecole Hardman on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk