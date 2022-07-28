Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, sign Azur Kamara

The Chiefs placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the physically unable to perform list to open camp, but he didn’t wind up missing any practice time.

Edwards-Helaire was off the PUP list and on the field with his teammates during Wednesday’s practice session. It’s not clear what the reason for his placement on the list was, but it’s likely nothing to lose sleep over given his quick departure.

The Chiefs also announced that they have signed defensive end Azur Kamara and waived defensive tackle Cortez Broughton. Broughton was also placed on the PUP list to open camp.

Kamara had three tackles in nine games with the Cowboys last season. He was claimed off of waivers by the Panthers in December, but did not see any game action in Carolina.

