Chiefs activate Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward off COVID-19 list

The Chiefs COVID-19 situation continues to improve.

Kansas City announced that both defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward have been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Jones missed last Thursday’s game while on the list. His health has been key to Kansas City’s second-half defensive resurgence. He’s recorded 7.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and five passes defensed this season.

Ward was on the list for only three days. He was placed on it one Monday along with tight end Travis Kelce and kicker Harrison Butker. Presumably, Ward was able to clear the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols faster because he’s vaccinated.

In 10 games with nine starts, Ward has an interception, eight passes defensed, and 51 total tackles this season.

Butker is out for this week’s game against the Steelers because he is unvaccinated. The Chiefs signed kicker Elliott Fry to the 53-man roster to kick in Butker’s stead.

The Chiefs still have several players more players on the COVID-19 list, including Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill.

