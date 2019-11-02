Chiefs activate Chad Henne, cut Kyle Shurmur

Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne is back on the active roster.

Henne, who hasn’t played this season because of an August ankle injury, has been activated off injured reserve.

With starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes questionable with a knee injury, it’s unclear whether Henne will be active on Sunday against the Vikings. Most likely, Mahomes will be inactive, Matt Moore will start and Henne will back Moore up.

The Chiefs’ other quarterback, Kyle Shurmur, was released.

The Chiefs also placed tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Joey Ivie to the 53-player roster.