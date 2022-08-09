Chiefs activate CB Rashad Fenton from active/PUP list

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball on Tuesday.

Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton has been recovering from shoulder surgery that took place in the spring. He missed the entirety of the offseason workout program. He was placed on the active/PUP list at the onset of training camp and missed the first 11 practices, but he won’t be missing another day of practice.

Fenton tweeted out about an hour ahead of practice that it was his first day out there with the guys.

First Day out with the Guys, what a time to be alive!!💪🏾 — Rashad Fenton (@_sleepp) August 9, 2022

He was spotted by reporters in attendance with his pads and his helmet, suggesting he’s been activated from the active/PUP list and will be practicing on Tuesday.

Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton, who began camp on the PUP list, back to work on Day 12 of training camp. CB competition about to get very interesting. pic.twitter.com/104MuN6Y1F — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 9, 2022

We can expect the team to be cautious and ramp up Fenton’s workload as they have the players who are coming in after not having practiced this offseason (Orlando Brown Jr., Carlos Dunlap). It’s possible that they even hold him out of the upcoming preseason game as he continues to acclimate.

A former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Fenton was one of the team’s top cornerbacks last season despite playing fewer than 50% of the team’s defensive snaps. He graded out in the top-5 at Pro Football Focus among cornerbacks with at least 500 snaps, boasting an 82.0 overall grade. Fenton appeared in 14 games and started eight for Kansas City, finishing the season with 49 total tackles, seven passes defended and a forced fumble.

Fenton is primed for a bigger role this season, but he’s a bit behind in terms of the competition. We’ll see exactly how he fits as soon as the team gets him back up to speed.

