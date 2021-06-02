The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of Phase 3 of the NFL’s offseason workout program.

The team hasn’t yet updated their official roster with new jersey numbers, but we scoured all available images from Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and managed to track down the last of the unknown jersey numbers for every player on the 90-man offseason roster.

Typically, during the offseason program and ahead of the upcoming season, the NFL allows for duplicate jersey numbers — with a like number on offense and a like number on defense. There are a few instances of that right now, but when they trim the offseason roster to 53 players, there won’t be any duplicate jersey numbers. There are also only a handful of players making use of the NFL’s new rules on single-digit jersey numbers.

With all of that in mind, here’s the latest look at the Chiefs’ 90-man offseason roster by jersey number:

1. RB Jerrick McKinnon

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon (28) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2. WR Dalton Schoen

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dalton Schoen runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

2. CB Dicaprio Bootle

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Dicaprio Bootle catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

4. QB Chad Henne

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) runs the ball for first down against Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

5. P Tommy Townsend

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend watches a drill at an NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

6. QB Shane Buechele

Nov 30, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele (7) throws down field against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

6. DB Zayne Anderson

BYU's Zayne Anderson (23) carries the ball after his interception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

7. K Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) wears special cleats for My Cause My Cleats during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

8. QB Anthony Gordon

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Anthony Gordon throws Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, during an NFL football training camp in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

9. WR Chris Finke

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Finke runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

10. WR Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a ball during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

11. WR Demarcus Robinson

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) grabs the facemask of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

12. Gehrig Dieter

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter runs the ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

13. WR Byron Pringle

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs the ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

14. WR Cornell Powell

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

15. QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs during NFL football training camp Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

17. WR Mecole Hardman

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman runs the ball during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

19. WR Antonio Callaway

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Antonio Callaway (16) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

20. DB Will Parks

Oct 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks (34) in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

21. CB Mike Hughes

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

22. DB Juan Thornhill

Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

23. DB Armani Watts

Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Armani Watts during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

24. RB Elijah McGuire

Kansas City Chiefs running back Elijah McGuire runs the ball during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

24. DB Devon Key

Kansas City Chiefs safety Devon Key catches a ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

25. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

26. CB Chris Lammons

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

27. CB Rashad Fenton

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton participates in a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Monday, May 6, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

29. CB BoPete Keyes

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo watches defensive back Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

30. CB DeAndre Baker

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback DeAndre Baker (30) is congratulated after a sack by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

31. CB Manny Patterson

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Manny Patterson runs during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

31. RB Darrel Williams

Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Darrel Williams (31) stretching during NFL football practice Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)

32. DB Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

34. RB Darwin Thompson

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson carries the ball up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

35. CB Charvarius Ward

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) is introduced before a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

38. CB L'Jarius Sneed

Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

39. CB Marlon Character

Dec 30, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Marlon Character (12) reacts during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

40. Rodney Clemons

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rodney Clemons runs with teammates during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

41. LS James Winchester

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) is wearing mask before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders as the CDC recommends wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone should wear a mask covering unless they are under 2 years of age, and or having a breathing problems at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

40. RB Derrick Gore

Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

43. LB Emmanuel Smith

Kansas City Chiefs's Emmanuel Smith speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

44. LB Dorian O'Daniel

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel runs during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

45. FB Michael Burton

Aug 2, 2018; Canton, OH, USA; Chicago Bears fullback Michael Burton (46) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

45. LB Kamalei Correa

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Kamalei Correa (55) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

46. LB Riley Cole

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Riley Cole participates in a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

47. LB Darrius Harris

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kalen Ballage (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

48. TE Nick Keizer

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Nick Keizer runs the ball during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

48. LB Omari Cobb

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 27: Omari Cobb #59 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

49. DB Daniel Sorensen

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen participates in a drill during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

50. LB Willie Gay Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

51. DE Mike Danna

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 27: Defensive end Michael Danna #51 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

52. C Creed Humphrey

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Creed Humphrey (56) prepares to hike the ball during the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

53. LB Anthony Hitchens

Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

54. LB Nick Bolton

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

55. DE Frank Clark

DAVIE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 30, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

56. LB Ben Niemann

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann participates in a drill during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

57. LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

59. DE Joshua Kaindoh

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (59) runs during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

60. OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Sep 9, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (76) lines up during the game against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

60. DE Austin Edwards

Valdosta State quarterback Rogan Wells (11) is sacked by Ferris State defensive end Austin Edwards (8) during the first half of the NCAA college Division II football championship in McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

61. C Darryl Williams

Mississippi State center Darryl Williams (73) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

62. LG Joe Thuney

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 18: Joe Thuney #62 of the New England Patriots waves during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)

65. OL Trey Smith

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith (65) stretches during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

66. OL Austin Blythe

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Austin Blythe is pictured during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

67. OT Lucas Niang

Jul 15, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs offensive tackle Lucas Niang speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

69. RG Kyle Long

Sep 7, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long (75) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

73. OL Nick Allegretti

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti (73) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

74. OT Martinas Rankin

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Martinas Rankin (74) during NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)

75. Mike Remmers

Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mike Remmers runs onto the field before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

76. RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif #76 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

77. OG Andrew Wylie

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is escorted off the field on the back of Andrew Wylie #77 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

79. OL Yasir Durant

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Yasir Durant (79) blocks against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

80. TE Evan Baylis

Jul 25, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packer Evan Baylis (49) rides a bicycle to first day of training camp at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

81. TE Blake Bell

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell runs the ball during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

82. WR Daurice Fountain

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

83. TE Noah Gray

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (59) stretch during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

84. WR Chad Williams

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chad Williams (84) runs the ball past head coach Andy Reid during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

85. WR Marcus Kemp

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp runs the ball during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

87. TE Travis Kelce

Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

88. WR Jody Fortson

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jody Fortson runs during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

89. WR Maurice Ffrench

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Maurice Ffrench participates in a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

90. DT Jarran Reed

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) reacts to a play against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

91. DT Derrick Nnadi

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

92. DE Tim Ward

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tim Ward (90) battles Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Storm Norton (74) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

93. Tyler Clark

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Clark (69) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

94. Taco Charlton

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton (94) lines up against the New York Jets during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

95. DT Chris Jones

Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

96. DE Demone Harris

Kansas City Chiefs defensive ends Alex Okafor, back and Demone Harris participate in a drill during an NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

97. DE Malik Herring

Oct 3, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) and Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Malik Herring (10) battle along the line during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

98. DT Tershawn Wharton

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

99. DT Khalen Saunders

Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after his tackle in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

