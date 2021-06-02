Chiefs’ 90-man offseason roster by jersey number
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of Phase 3 of the NFL’s offseason workout program.
The team hasn’t yet updated their official roster with new jersey numbers, but we scoured all available images from Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and managed to track down the last of the unknown jersey numbers for every player on the 90-man offseason roster.
Typically, during the offseason program and ahead of the upcoming season, the NFL allows for duplicate jersey numbers — with a like number on offense and a like number on defense. There are a few instances of that right now, but when they trim the offseason roster to 53 players, there won’t be any duplicate jersey numbers. There are also only a handful of players making use of the NFL’s new rules on single-digit jersey numbers.
With all of that in mind, here’s the latest look at the Chiefs’ 90-man offseason roster by jersey number:
1. RB Jerrick McKinnon
October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon (28) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2. WR Dalton Schoen
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dalton Schoen runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
2. CB Dicaprio Bootle
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Dicaprio Bootle catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
4. QB Chad Henne
Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) runs the ball for first down against Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
5. P Tommy Townsend
Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend watches a drill at an NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
6. QB Shane Buechele
Nov 30, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele (7) throws down field against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
6. DB Zayne Anderson
BYU's Zayne Anderson (23) carries the ball after his interception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
7. K Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) wears special cleats for My Cause My Cleats during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
8. QB Anthony Gordon
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Anthony Gordon throws Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, during an NFL football training camp in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
9. WR Chris Finke
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Finke runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
10. WR Tyreek Hill
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a ball during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
11. WR Demarcus Robinson
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) grabs the facemask of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
12. Gehrig Dieter
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter runs the ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
13. WR Byron Pringle
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs the ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
14. WR Cornell Powell
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
15. QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs during NFL football training camp Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
17. WR Mecole Hardman
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman runs the ball during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
19. WR Antonio Callaway
Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Antonio Callaway (16) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
20. DB Will Parks
Oct 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos strong safety Will Parks (34) in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
21. CB Mike Hughes
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
22. DB Juan Thornhill
Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
23. DB Armani Watts
Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Armani Watts during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
24. RB Elijah McGuire
Kansas City Chiefs running back Elijah McGuire runs the ball during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
24. DB Devon Key
Kansas City Chiefs safety Devon Key catches a ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
25. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
26. CB Chris Lammons
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
27. CB Rashad Fenton
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton participates in a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Monday, May 6, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
29. CB BoPete Keyes
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo watches defensive back Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
30. CB DeAndre Baker
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback DeAndre Baker (30) is congratulated after a sack by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
31. CB Manny Patterson
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Manny Patterson runs during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
31. RB Darrel Williams
Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Darrel Williams (31) stretching during NFL football practice Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)
32. DB Tyrann Mathieu
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
34. RB Darwin Thompson
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson carries the ball up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
35. CB Charvarius Ward
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) is introduced before a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
38. CB L'Jarius Sneed
Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
39. CB Marlon Character
Dec 30, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Marlon Character (12) reacts during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
40. Rodney Clemons
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rodney Clemons runs with teammates during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
41. LS James Winchester
Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) is wearing mask before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders as the CDC recommends wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone should wear a mask covering unless they are under 2 years of age, and or having a breathing problems at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
40. RB Derrick Gore
Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
43. LB Emmanuel Smith
Kansas City Chiefs's Emmanuel Smith speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
44. LB Dorian O'Daniel
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel runs during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
45. FB Michael Burton
Aug 2, 2018; Canton, OH, USA; Chicago Bears fullback Michael Burton (46) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
45. LB Kamalei Correa
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Kamalei Correa (55) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
46. LB Riley Cole
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Riley Cole participates in a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
47. LB Darrius Harris
Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kalen Ballage (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
48. TE Nick Keizer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Nick Keizer runs the ball during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
48. LB Omari Cobb
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 27: Omari Cobb #59 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
49. DB Daniel Sorensen
Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen participates in a drill during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
50. LB Willie Gay Jr.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
51. DE Mike Danna
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 27: Defensive end Michael Danna #51 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
52. C Creed Humphrey
Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Creed Humphrey (56) prepares to hike the ball during the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
53. LB Anthony Hitchens
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
54. LB Nick Bolton
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
55. DE Frank Clark
DAVIE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 30, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
56. LB Ben Niemann
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann participates in a drill during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
57. LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
59. DE Joshua Kaindoh
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (59) runs during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
60. OT Prince Tega Wanogho
Sep 9, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (76) lines up during the game against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
60. DE Austin Edwards
Valdosta State quarterback Rogan Wells (11) is sacked by Ferris State defensive end Austin Edwards (8) during the first half of the NCAA college Division II football championship in McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
61. C Darryl Williams
Mississippi State center Darryl Williams (73) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
62. LG Joe Thuney
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 18: Joe Thuney #62 of the New England Patriots waves during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)
65. OL Trey Smith
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith (65) stretches during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
66. OL Austin Blythe
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Austin Blythe is pictured during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
67. OT Lucas Niang
Jul 15, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs offensive tackle Lucas Niang speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
69. RG Kyle Long
Sep 7, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long (75) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
73. OL Nick Allegretti
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti (73) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
74. OT Martinas Rankin
Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Martinas Rankin (74) during NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)
75. Mike Remmers
Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mike Remmers runs onto the field before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
76. RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif #76 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
77. OG Andrew Wylie
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is escorted off the field on the back of Andrew Wylie #77 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
79. OL Yasir Durant
Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Yasir Durant (79) blocks against Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
80. TE Evan Baylis
Jul 25, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packer Evan Baylis (49) rides a bicycle to first day of training camp at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
81. TE Blake Bell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell runs the ball during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
82. WR Daurice Fountain
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain runs with the ball during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
83. TE Noah Gray
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (59) stretch during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
84. WR Chad Williams
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chad Williams (84) runs the ball past head coach Andy Reid during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
85. WR Marcus Kemp
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp runs the ball during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
87. TE Travis Kelce
Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
88. WR Jody Fortson
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jody Fortson runs during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
89. WR Maurice Ffrench
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Maurice Ffrench participates in a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
90. DT Jarran Reed
Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) reacts to a play against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
91. DT Derrick Nnadi
Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
92. DE Tim Ward
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tim Ward (90) battles Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Storm Norton (74) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
93. Tyler Clark
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Clark (69) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
94. Taco Charlton
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton (94) lines up against the New York Jets during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
95. DT Chris Jones
Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
96. DE Demone Harris
Kansas City Chiefs defensive ends Alex Okafor, back and Demone Harris participate in a drill during an NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
97. DE Malik Herring
Oct 3, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) and Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Malik Herring (10) battle along the line during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
98. DT Tershawn Wharton
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
99. DT Khalen Saunders
Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after his tackle in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
