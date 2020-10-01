Chiefs 7-point favorites over Patriots in Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs are back to being favored after a dominant win over the Baltimore Ravens in a week where they were the underdogs.

BetMGM’s betting lines for Week 4 has the Chiefs listed as big favorites over the New England Patriots in their Week 4 contest at Arrowhead Stadium. The last game Kansas City played against New England, the team opened as 2.5-point underdogs. They’d go on to win the game at Foxborough in what would be the last time this team faced a Tom Brady-led Patriots team. It’s a new era in New England, with Cam Newton quarterbacking the team.

At BetMGM, the Chiefs are currently listed as 7-point favorites to the Patriots. The current money line is at -304 for Kansas City and +250 for New England. The over/under point total is set at 53.5 points.

I’m wondering if oddsmakers aren’t a bit overconfident after a big win for Kansas City against Baltimore. Chiefs starting QB Patrick Mahomes has eight career losses and the only team he’s lost against twice is the Patriots.

People might be focusing on the fact that Brady is no longer the QB in New England, but I’m looking at Bill Belichick in this matchup. He’s not going to dial-up blitzes all night and get torched as the Ravens did in Week 3. His coaching record speaks for itself with 306 career wins. Rest assured that he’ll have something up his sleeve to frustrate Mahomes and the Chiefs’ defense come Sunday afternoon.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.