Here are Chiefs’ 6 team captains for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs do team captains a bit differently than other teams.

During the regular season, they have coin toss captains elected for each game, but the unique part is what happens during the playoffs run. Every year ahead of a playoff run, Chiefs players are asked to elect six players to serve as team captains. The coaching staff stays out of the completely player-driven process. The six players selected by their peers will serve as team captains as long as the playoff run lasts. For this particular season, that means they’ll persist through Super Bowl LVII.

The team originally announced the captains on January 15th, but they tweeted out a reminder with a photo of the six players from the AFC Championship Game:

Ladies & gents, your Super Bowl captains 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NRnxFawXir — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2023

From left to right: DT Chris Jones, P Tommy Townsend, RB Jerick Mckinnon, LB Nick Bolton, TE Travis Kelce and QB Patrick Mahomes.

After the AFC Championship Game, it’s hard to argue with any of these six players being worthy of being a team captain for the Super Bowl. Each of them played a massive part in the team’s ability to reach Super Bowl LVII, whether it be their performance against the Cincinnati Bengals a week ago or a look at what they’ve accomplished this season.

