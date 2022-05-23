Chiefs have 5th-most expensive tickets on secondary market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Kansas City Chiefs have seen their ticket prices soar on the secondary market during the Patrick Mahomes era, and it doesn’t look like those prices will be going down during the 2022 NFL season.

According to Logitix, the average price of a ticket to a Chiefs home game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2022 is $354 on the secondary market. That number marks the fifth-most expensive ticket in the NFL, with the Raiders ($595), Dolphins ($387), Chargers ($361) and Rams ($359) coming in ahead of them. Las Vegas, with their new Allegiant Stadium, had the widest gap between teams on the secondary market last season. That looks to be the case this year as well.

There are a number of reasons why ticket prices on the secondary market are so high for Kansas City. Demand is obviously one of the biggest things and tickets to see the Chiefs play at home are always in high demand among fans. It’s not just local Kansas City fans driving the prices, though.

The Chiefs play one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this season, meaning they’ll have some very exciting matchups throughout the year. Arrowhead Stadium is a nice central destination for those visiting fans looking to travel to see their team play on the road.

Then, of course, there’s just the star power of having Patrick Mahomes as the face of your franchise. That alone will sell tickets if you’re the Chiefs.

Right now, it looks like the Week 6 rematch with the Buffalo Bills is the most expensive individual game for Kansas City with prices averaging well over $300 per ticket. A close second is the home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

List

Chiefs 2022 schedule preview, Week 1: Cardinals

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles mailbag: Javon Hargrave tops list of extension candidates

    In his latest Eagles mailbag, Dave Zangaro answers questions about extension candidates, the punter and more.

  • Rams have 4th-most expensive tickets on secondary market

    The average price of a Rams home game is fourth-highest in the NFL, showing how in-demand those tickets are

  • Deshaun Watson’s lawyer says “no settlement talks are in the offing”

    Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. At one point last year, 18 of the cases were ready to be settled; currently, none are. Lawyer Rusty Hardin told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that “no settlement talks are in the offing.” [more]

  • JPMorgan raises 2022 interest income outlook, shares rally

    (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co lifted its forecast for interest income and affirmed its profitability target as it opened an investor conference on Monday, where executives are expected to face questions on the bank's expenses and management of its capital. The country's largest lender said it now expects net interest income (NII), excluding markets, of $56 billion in 2022. Investors are keeping an eye on the prospects for banks to increase their net interest income, or the difference between income from loans and interest paid on deposits and other funds, as they benefit from higher interest rates.

  • Travis Etienne cleared for all practice activity

    Running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season with the Jaguars was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury, but his health is trending in the right direction for this season. Head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL, that Etienne has been cleared for all practice activity as the team moves into the [more]

  • Mike Burton explains how AFC title game loss continues to motivate Chiefs

    Mike Burton spoke about the AFC title game loss, plus a look at how the newest #Chiefs are indoctrinated with the "championship mentality."

  • AFC West Weekly: The Russell Wilson MVP talk has begun

    Our weekly roundup of AFC West stories with news on the #Broncos, #Chargers and #Raiders. | from @WesleyRoesch

  • Niners’ George Kittle thinks one NFL player deserves a big raise: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

    “To me, Travis Kelce, he’s been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn’t have an off game.”

  • San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel absent for OTAs

    Wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not report for the start of OTAs with the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Russian soldier jailed for life for war crimes

    STORY: A Ukraine court has sentenced a Russian soldier to life in jail for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Moscow's invasion.21-year-old tank commander Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty to killing Oleksandr Shelipov in Chupakhivka on February 28, four days after the invasion began.The judge said Shishimarin was carrying out a "criminal order" by a soldier of higher rank when he fired several shots at the 62-year-old's head from an automatic weapon.When asked previously if he had been obliged to follow that order, Shishimarin said "no." JUDGE: "Has the person found guilty understood his verdict? You have the right appeal your sentence."Shishimarin watched the proceedings silently from a reinforced glass box in the courtroom. He showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered, and stood with his head bowed throughout the proceedings.Shishmarin's lawyer said he would launch a legal appeal.In court last week, Shishimarin acknowledged he was to blame and asked the victim's widow to forgive him.Ukrainian state prosecutors said Shishimarin and four other Russian servicemen stole a car to escape after their column was targeted by Ukrainian forces.After driving into Chupakhivka, the soldiers saw Shelipov riding a bicycle and talking on his phone. Prosecutors say Shishimarin was ordered to kill Shelipov to prevent him reporting on their location.The trial has huge symbolic significance for Ukraine.Elsewhere during the conflict, Ukraine has consistently accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians and claims to have identified over 10,000 possible war crimes.The International Criminal Court is also leading a team of prosecutors investigating such allegations in the country.Russia denies targeting civilians or any involvement in war crimes in what it calls a "special military operation."The Kremlin did not immediately comment on Monday's verdict.It has previously said that it has no information about the trial and that the absence of a diplomatic mission in Ukraine limits its ability to assist.

  • Darren Waller: A change of scenery could work out well for Bryan Edwards

    After recording 11 catches for 193 yards with a touchdown as a rookie, receiver Bryan Edwards flashed his potential for the Raiders in 2021. Selected in the third round of the 2020 draft, Edwards caught 34 passes for 571 yards with three TDs in his second season — adding three receptions for 41 yards in [more]

  • Deebo Samuel not attending 49ers OTAs

    As the 49ers begin their OTAs this week, one of their most important offensive players won’t be there. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, receiver/running back Deebo Samuel will not attend the voluntary practices. Samuel has been in a contract dispute with the 49ers for most of the offseason, with Samuel requesting a trade and [more]

  • Man Utd top Premier League table for longer than Liverpool in 2021/22

    Despite ending with their lowest ever points total, the Red Devils were ahead of their North West rivals by at least one measure.

  • Captain Falcon: Dighton-Rehoboth's Eliana Raposo is a leader, on and off the field

    A star three-sport athlete at D-R, Eliana Raposo has been one of the hardest working student athletes around and led by example on and off the field.

  • Peter King ranks Raiders at No. 13 in latest 2022 Power Rankings

    Peter King ranks Raiders at No. 13 in latest 2022 Power Rankings

  • Indy 500 2022: Comparing F1, IndyCar, NASCAR cars, races

    Formula 1 has its biggest race of the year on the same day as the Indianapolis 500. NASCAR's longest race of the year is also on May 29, 2022.

  • New Man Utd boss Ten Hag aims to smash Liverpool-City duopoly

    Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag believes it is possible to end the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool despite taking over a struggling side that finished a lowly sixth in the Premier League.

  • Scott Foster among NBA referees assigned to Celtics vs. Heat Game 4

    The NBA has announced its referee assignments for Celtics vs. Heat Game 4, and there's one name that stands out above the others.

  • Warriors fans joyfully celebrate playoff win at Thrive City

    Fans go wild as Steph Curry scores 31 and Warriors move within a game of moving on to the NBA Finals

  • Matt Eberflus lets Bears know he won’t tolerate practice fights

    When a minor fight broke out at minicamp last week, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus took the opportunity to make it clear what won’t be tolerated. Eberflus, overseeing practices for the first time since being hired four months ago, said players aren’t going to get away with fighting teammates in Chicago. “Well, the bottom line [more]