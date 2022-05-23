Chiefs have 5th-most expensive tickets on secondary market

The Kansas City Chiefs have seen their ticket prices soar on the secondary market during the Patrick Mahomes era, and it doesn’t look like those prices will be going down during the 2022 NFL season.

According to Logitix, the average price of a ticket to a Chiefs home game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2022 is $354 on the secondary market. That number marks the fifth-most expensive ticket in the NFL, with the Raiders ($595), Dolphins ($387), Chargers ($361) and Rams ($359) coming in ahead of them. Las Vegas, with their new Allegiant Stadium, had the widest gap between teams on the secondary market last season. That looks to be the case this year as well.

There are a number of reasons why ticket prices on the secondary market are so high for Kansas City. Demand is obviously one of the biggest things and tickets to see the Chiefs play at home are always in high demand among fans. It’s not just local Kansas City fans driving the prices, though.

The Chiefs play one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this season, meaning they’ll have some very exciting matchups throughout the year. Arrowhead Stadium is a nice central destination for those visiting fans looking to travel to see their team play on the road.

Then, of course, there’s just the star power of having Patrick Mahomes as the face of your franchise. That alone will sell tickets if you’re the Chiefs.

Right now, it looks like the Week 6 rematch with the Buffalo Bills is the most expensive individual game for Kansas City with prices averaging well over $300 per ticket. A close second is the home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

