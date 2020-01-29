Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl simulation: 'Madden' predicts blowout in Miami

A great matchup awaits between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. With arguably the NFL's best offense and defense going at it, all signs point toward it being a nail-biter.

But in our final "Madden 20" simulation of the 2019-20 season, there wasn't a whole lot of suspense. The game was pretty much over at halftime, and there was no threat of a "28-3" comeback this time around. Fans certainly will hope for a more entertaining game on Sunday night.

Here's how our Super Bowl 54 sim played out:

PASSING

Jimmy Garoppolo let the 49ers' running game do most of the work in the NFC Conference Championship, but that wasn't the case in the Super Bowl. He outperformed Patrick Mahomes, completing 23-of-33 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Mahomes put up similar numbers but tossed one costly INT.

RUSHING

Your Super Bowl 54 MVP in this simulation is 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, who rushed 31 times for a whopping 151 yards and a TD. Fellow Niners RB Matt Breida had five carries with one long run to give him 84 total yards on the night. For some reason, "Madden" didn't feel like giving Raheem Mostert any carries.

On the Chiefs' side, Damien Williams pretty much was a non-factor. San Francisco's advantage in the running game made all the difference.

RECEIVING

The 49ers' midseason acquisition of Emmanuel Sanders paid dividends as he came through with two touchdown receptions. Coleman, who put up huge rushing numbers, also made a tremendous impact in the passing game with five catches for 75 yards and another TD.

Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Sammy Watkins each tallied TDs of their own and were effective in the Chiefs' passing attack. Just not effective enough to earn the victory.

DEFENSE

49ers linebacker Fred Warner picked off Patrick Mahomes for the lone interception in the simulation.

Mahomes was sacked four times with DeForest Buckner getting to him twice. Dee Ford and Arik Armstead contributed the other two.

TEAM STATS

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

QB Patrick Mahomes 7-yard TD pass to WR Sammy Watkins (7-0 KC).

K Robbie Gould 43-yard FG (7-3 KC)

RB Tevin Coleman 2-yard TD run (10-7 SF)

SECOND QUARTER

QB Jimmy Garoppolo 15-yard TD pass to WR Emmanuel Sanders (17-7 SF)

Chiefs safety (19-7 SF)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo 9-yard TD pass to RB Tevin Coleman (26-7 SF)

K Harrison Butker 53-yard FG (26-10 SF)

THIRD QUARTER

QB Jimmy Garoppolo 2-yard TD pass to WR Emmanuel Sanders (33-10 SF)

FOURTH QUARTER

K Robbie Gould 35-yard FG (36-10 SF)

QB Patrick Mahomes 8-yard TD pass to WR Tyreek Hill (36-17 SF)

K Robbie Gould 19-yard FG (39-17 SF)

QB Patrick Mahomes 15-yard TD pass to TE Travis Kelce, two-point conversion failed (39-23 SF)

FINAL SCORE: 49ers 39, Chiefs 23

2019-20 Madden simulation record: 5-1

Kickoff for the real Super Bowl 54 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl simulation: 'Madden' predicts blowout in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston