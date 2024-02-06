The Chiefs and 49ers received proper Vegas intros from Bruce Buffer at Super Bowl opening night

Now that’s how you deliver a proper Las Vegas introduction.

Super Bowl opening night place took place Monday at Allegiant Stadium with thousands of fans and a plethora of media on hand to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, who meet in Sunday’s big game, to “Sin City.”

Who better to announce both teams as they walked into the building than legendary UFC octagon announce Bruce Buffer?

Check it out in the videos below (via the NFL on X):

As far as introdoctions go, it doesn’t get more Vegas than that, does it?

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie