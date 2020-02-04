Chiefs, 49ers near the bottom of the league in 2020 cap space

It won’t be easy for this year’s Super Bowl participants to stay on top of the NFL.

The Chiefs rank 24th in the NFL in available cap space for 2020, with $16.1 million available to spend, while the 49ers rank 26th, with $13.9 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

For the Chiefs, the top offseason priority is likely to be a new contract for Patrick Mahomes. That contract can be structured in a way that doesn’t give him a huge cap hit for 2020 but given that his cap hit is currently slated to be just $5.2 million, his cap hit is likely to grow. The Chiefs also have some important players, such as defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents.

The 49ers have less cap space than the Chiefs and unrestricted free agents they’d like to re-sign including defensive end Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Keeping their roster together won’t be easy. If the 49ers want to make the kind of radical move that Super Bowl teams rarely make, they could move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s set to have a cap hit of $26.6 million in 2020, but the 49ers could save $22.4 million of that by getting rid of him.

Both Super Bowl teams have some tough decisions to make this offseason about keeping as much of their rosters together as they can while facing the realities of the salary cap.