Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Everything you need to know about Tampa Bay’s Week 4 loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their second straight game Sunday night, falling 41-31 at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs’ disappointing Week 4 loss:

Final Score: Chiefs 41, Bucs 31

Keys to the Game

Slow Start

Rachaad White fumbling the opening kickoff told Bucs fans everything they needed to know about how this game was going to go. Tampa Bay started slow on both sides of the ball, and never got closer than two scores once the Chiefs built up a comfortable lead. Their valiant comeback efforts ended up being far too little, far too late.

Gashed on the Ground

Tampa Bay’s normally stout rush defense got embarrassed Sunday night, as the Chiefs racked up 189 yards on 37 carries, averaging over five yards per attempt. While Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City passing game made their share of plays, it was their ability to grind out the clock in the second half with a dominant ground attack that demoralized the Bucs defense and sealed the win.

Self-Inflicted Errors

The fumbled opening kickoff was just the start, as the Bucs shot themselves in the foot all night long, in all three phases of the game. From critical penalties and blown assignments to kickoffs out of bounds and missed tackles, Tampa Bay beat themselves all night long, giving them little hope of beating their worthy opponent.

It was over when...

Down 10 points with just under three minutes remaining, the Bucs still had a glimmer of hope. But a third-down conversion by Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire allowed Kansas City to run off more time before punting the ball back to Tampa Bay. The Bucs never got close enough to cut the deficit to one score, after which they could have attempted an onside kick.

Players of the Game

QB Tom Brady

39/52, 385 yards, 3 TD

WR Mike Evans

8 receptions, 103 yards, 2 TD

S Mike Edwards

13 tackles, sack, TFL

More History for M1K3

Mike Evans somehow managed to find another franchise record he hadn’t yet broken, this time passing legendary Bucs running back James Wilder for the team’s career mark for total yards.

Evans also posted the 17th multi-touchdown game of his career, and the eighth time he managed to haul in multiple scores in the same quarter.

What's Next?

The Bucs (2-2) are back home for a third straight game in Week 5, as they host the Atlanta Falcons (2-2).

