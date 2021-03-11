Chiefs have 4 players with offensive tackle experience under contract for 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs made a pair of bold moves on Thursday morning, releasing their starting left and right tackles in order to free up over $18 million in salary-cap space. Without Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, the Chiefs are now in need of two bookend tackles to protect franchise QB Patrick Mahomes. They have a number of options currently on the roster, namely unproven young players and one veteran who hasn’t yet hit their stride as a professional.

Here’s a quick look at the four offensive tackles the Chiefs currently have under contract for 2021:

Martinas Rankin

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rankin came over in a trade with the Houston Texans, in a swap for Carlos Hyde ahead of the 2019 NFL season. With injuries along the interior offensive line that year, Rankin ended up filling in at the left guard spot, starting five games during the season. He was surprisingly good there, especially considering his early-career struggles in Houston. Unfortunately, that year, he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Rankin worked his way back in 2020, but didn't reclaim a starting role on the team and was rarely relied upon as a reserve. Despite injuries at the tackle position throughout the year, he only played during Week 17, starting at left tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers. He did an alright job protecting the blindside for Chad Henne, only allowing a single sack and no other pressures during the game. He also did very well in the run game against a talented Chargers defensive front. All-in-all, Rankin is probably an underrated option for Kansas City. He'll be well removed from his injury at the start of the 2021 NFL season. The coaching staff wanted that look at him playing left tackle back in Week 17. If he's healthy he should be in the mix as a key reserve at the very least.

Lucas Niang

USA TODAY SMG - Coley Cleary

The decision to move on from Fisher and Schwartz could be a big show of faith in Niang. The former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs opted out of the 2020 regular-season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Niang was also viewed as a bit of a steal in the 2020 NFL draft and was available in the third round due to a hip injury. The 6-6 and 315-pound lineman started 27 games at left tackle for the TCU Horned Frogs. He didn't allow a single sack during his career in over 1,000 pass-blocking snaps. When you consider that he fought through that hip injury in 2019 and played a number of games, the lack of sacks given up is an even more impressive feat. If I had to make an educated guess, I'd say that the Chiefs envision Niang as their right tackle of the future. Some videos of his training during his opt-out year show him practicing tackle technique purely on the right side of the offensive line.

Story continues

Yasir Durant

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Durant has tackle experience from his playing days at Mizzou, anchoring the left tackle position for the Tigers for over two seasons. In Kansas City, Durant was listed as an offensive guard on the depth chart for the entirety of the season. Chiefs GM Brett Veach even envisioned him as a guard after his signing. He did, however, have one appearance playing the right tackle position for Kansas City. Durant replaced an injured Mike Remmers against the Dolphins in Week 14. He played in 24 snaps and struggled at times, surrendering one sack during the game. Andy Reid praised Durant after the game, but in Week 17 he was moved to the right guard position. Reading between the lines, I'm not sure that Durant will see much more play at tackle unless there are injuries.

Prince Tega Wanogho

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Wanogho signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City after spending the 2020 season on the practice squad in Philadelphia. He was selected out of Auburn in the sixth round by the Eagles, which was considered a steal by many. He had the talent of a Day 2 draft pick, but a knee injury flagged at the Senior Bowl seemed to drop his draft stock considerably. The Eagles promoted Wanogho to the 53-man roster for the Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team, and he played just two snaps on special teams. The verdict is still out of the 6-5 and 310-pound offensive tackle, but he has the potential to grow into a solid contributor for Kansas City.

1

1