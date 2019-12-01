Chiefs go up 31-0 after DPI review wipes out Raiders interception

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid lost a challenge for a defensive pass interference penalty in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the replay process worked out better for him in the second half.

Raiders rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass in the end zone in the third quarter, but a review initiated from the booth found that Mullen interfered with Demarcus Robinson while the pass was in the air. LeSean McCoy ran in for a three-yard touchdown one play later and the rout is on in Kansas City with the Chiefs up 31-0.

There’s clearly contact with Robinson, but that was also the case on the play that Reid challenged in the first half and it remains an inconsistent process around the NFL.

While the Chiefs have a very comfortable lead, they do have a pair of injury situations to monitor. Running back Darrel Williams is questionable to return with a hamstring injury and defensive end Frank Clark is in the same boat due to a shoulder injury.