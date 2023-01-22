Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20: Jacksonville’s season ends in Kansas City

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ improbable run from the worst team in the NFL to one of eight teams left alive ended Saturday with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Week 10, the Chiefs got a 27-17 win over the Jaguars, and it was a Riley Patterson field goal late that kept the game from the same exact result. The rematch was a much different game, though. Unlike that November meeting or in the Wild Card Weekend game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars didn’t find themselves behind three scores early.

The game was mostly close, but the Jaguars failed to capitalize on opportunities when they presented themselves.

Kansas City advanced to the AFC Championship and the Jaguars’ offseason began.

Jaguars MVP of the game: Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars couldn’t have asked for a whole lot more from their second-year quarterback. He didn’t throw four interceptions this time. Lawrence’s only turnover of the game came in the final minutes.

Lawrence finished the game with 217 passing yards and also added 26 rushing yards to keep the Jaguars on the field in a few key spots. If a perfect deep ball to Christian Kirk was hauled in, Lawrence would’ve had a better looking stat line. The struggling Jacksonville offensive line didn’t offer much help either.

The future is bright for the Jaguars as long as they have Lawrence dropping back to pass.

Chiefs MVP of the game: Travis Kelce

It felt like just about the entire Chiefs offense was No. 87.

Kelce broke the NFL record for receptions in a playoff game by a tight end with 14. He caught two touchdowns with one each from Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne. The Jaguars knew they needed to stop the Chiefs’ star tight end and they simply couldn’t.

Jaguars play of the game: Jamal Agnew’s 63-yard kickoff return

It looked like Jacksonville was doomed to another early deficit after the game started with a Jaguars three-and-out that was followed by a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive from the Chiefs. It was Agnew who came to the rescue with a massive kick return that set up the Jaguars’ first touchdown of the day.

Agnew kept the good vibes going in the fourth quarter with a 42-yard return, as well, although his red zone fumble was about as costly as it gets.

It was over when an onside kick with less than 30 seconds left was recovered by the Chiefs.

Stat that says it all: Minus-two turnover margin

The Jaguars were in the game from start to finish, they just didn’t make the big plays they needed to make. In addition to Kirk’s dropped deep ball, Jacksonville didn’t capitalize on chances at turnovers and gave the ball away twice when the margin for error was nonexistent.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire