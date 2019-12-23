Chiefs 26, Bears 3: Whose arrows are up and down after Bears' blowout loss

It was ugly, it was boring, and worst of all, it was uninformative. What did the Bears learn about themselves in Sunday night's 26-3 loss? The only thing their eighth loss of the season did for them was secure the fewest number of prime time games possible in 2020. Here's where the arrows are pointing, like you don't already know:

ARROW DOWN – Mitch Trubisky

It was nothing new, but something about watching Trubisky miss Allen Robinson with another deep ball on Sunday night was particularly painful to watch. Maybe it was because Patrick Mahomes was on the other sideline. Maybe because it was yet another reminder this Bears offense has felt that close to connecting on a big play all year long without ever actually doing it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Realistically, it was because Bears fans knew that a deep ball falling a few feet in front of outstretched hands was as close as Trubisky and Co. were ever going to get when trying to keep up with Kansas City.

ARROW DOWN – Tarik Cohen

Through the air, Cohen didn't even get his usual high volume of targets. Instead, he was thrown to only four times, catching three passes for 25 yards. On the ground, he ran it twice for eight yards. And, just to complete the loop, he also had two punt returns for a grand total of 18 yards. He wasn't a part of the offense on Sunday night, just like he hasn't been a part of the offense throughout this season. The Bears insist that he's being schemed with more detail than any time in his career, but his disappearance is one of the more confusing storylines of the 2019 season.

ARROW DOWN – Anthony Miller

Story continues

Things got off to a rather on-brand start when Miller had his number called on a double-reverse early in the game. Miller got the pitch, and had room to make a play or two…but dropped the handoff and had to fall on the football for a 10-yard loss. The Bears have struggled when put behind the chains all season, and I'll give you one guess how a drive that featured a 2nd-and-20 went.

After a run of strong performances throughout the second half of the season, Miller was quiet on Sunday night. The second-year wideout finished with one catch for two yards, and was generally not heard from much after the early drop. No one in the Bears' receiving room had a big night – Trubisky didn't even get over 100 passing yards until the fourth quarter – but only Miller actively hurt the team's chances of a win.

ARROW DOWN – Matt Nagy

The Bears were 5-for-12 on third downs, 0-for-3 on fourth down, 0-for-1 in the red zone. You can only call the plays you think your players can execute, but Sunday night was just another game in which the Bears were done in by their lack of successful situational football. There were more disciplinary issues, a questionable challenge and another bungled drive at the end of a half. All of this in front of Nagy's mentor, Andy Reid.

ARROW UP – Khalil Mack

Mack was the only Bear to get to Mahomes. He almost did it twice, for whatever that's worth, and finished with four tackles and a quarterback hit as well. Sing ‘em out, Cris Collinsworth:

"Khalil Mack has played a great game tonight and has almost nothing to show for it."



The story of the 2019 Bears defense, Collinsworth.



— Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) December 23, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Chiefs 26, Bears 3: Whose arrows are up and down after Bears' blowout loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago