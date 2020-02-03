Chiefs take 24-20 lead in fourth quarter

The comeback Chiefs have done it again.

Just as they did against the Texans and the Titans in the playoffs already, they have erased a big deficit in a hurry.

The Chiefs just took a 24-20 lead over the 49ers with under three minutes left in the Super Bowl, with Patrick Mahomes hitting Damien Williams for a short touchdown pass that was upheld on review.

It was another quick scoring drive, erasing the 49ers’ advantage. Taking over with 5:10 left in the game, they went seven plays and 65 yards in just 2:26.

The 49ers still have a chance, but the momentum in Miami has changed in a major way.