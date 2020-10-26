The Chiefs are hosting the Jets on Sunday, in a game that matches the defending Super Bowl champions against the league’s only winless team. Unsurprisingly, the point spread is huge.

But to see any NFL team favored by 21.5 points, as the Chiefs were when the betting lines opened on Sunday night, is jarring. Point spreads like that just don’t happen very often in professional football.

Perhaps that’s why the early money has come in on the Jets: Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons told the New York Post the number quickly dropped to 21 and then to 20.5 because of big bets on the Jets, and indications are the line will continue to drop as more people bet on the Jets.

“When a spread is so big, the public stays away, and the line will gravitate downward,” Salmons said.

Betting on the Jets seems crazy. But passing up a chance to get three touchdowns in any NFL game may be crazier.

With Chiefs as 21.5-point favorites, bets coming in on the Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk