Chiefs’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

ed easton jr.
The Kansas City Chiefs have finally revealed their 2024 regular-season schedule.

This marks the fourth year of the NFL’s expanded 17-game schedule. Once again, the schedule will consist of 18 weeks, including the bye week. Kansas City will play eight games at Arrowhead Stadium and nine on the road. The NFC will have the extra home game this season as the conference’s alternate home-field advantage.

Take a look at the full 2024 schedule for the Chiefs down below:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Thursday, Sept. 5

vs. Baltimore Ravens

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

2

Sunday, Sept. 15

vs. Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 22

vs. Atlanta Falcons (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

4

Sunday, Sept. 29

@ Los Angeles Chargers

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

5

Monday, Oct. 7

vs. New Orleans Saints (MNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

Tickets

6

Sunday, Oct. 13

BYE

BYE

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 20

vs. @ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 27

@ Las Vegas Raiders

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

9

Monday, Nov. 4

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 10

vs. Denver Broncos

12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 17

@ Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 24

@ Carolina Panthers

12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

13

Friday, Nov. 29

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

2:00 p.m. CT on Prime Video

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 8

vs. Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 15

@ Cleveland Browns

12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

16

Saturday, Dec. 21

vs. Houston Texans

12:00 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

17

Wednesday, Dec. 25

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

12:00 p.m. CT on Netflix

Tickets

18

Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 4 or 5

@ Denver Broncos

TBD

Tickets

As the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions, they’re among the favorites to return to the big game and accomplish the elusive three-peat. This schedule has the potential to help them achieve the loft goal, although they will need to adjust to playing every day except for Tuesday.

