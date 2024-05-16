Chiefs’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed
The Kansas City Chiefs have finally revealed their 2024 regular-season schedule.
This marks the fourth year of the NFL’s expanded 17-game schedule. Once again, the schedule will consist of 18 weeks, including the bye week. Kansas City will play eight games at Arrowhead Stadium and nine on the road. The NFC will have the extra home game this season as the conference’s alternate home-field advantage.
Take a look at the full 2024 schedule for the Chiefs down below:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Thursday, Sept. 5
vs. Baltimore Ravens
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
2
Sunday, Sept. 15
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
3
Sunday, Sept. 22
vs. Atlanta Falcons (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
4
Sunday, Sept. 29
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
5
Monday, Oct. 7
vs. New Orleans Saints (MNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN
6
Sunday, Oct. 13
BYE
BYE
7
Sunday, Oct. 20
vs. @ San Francisco 49ers
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
8
Sunday, Oct. 27
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
9
Monday, Nov. 4
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN
10
Sunday, Nov. 10
vs. Denver Broncos
12:00 p.m. CT on CBS
11
Sunday, Nov. 17
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
12
Sunday, Nov. 24
12:00 p.m. CT on CBS
13
Friday, Nov. 29
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
2:00 p.m. CT on Prime Video
14
Sunday, Dec. 8
vs. Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
15
Sunday, Dec. 15
12:00 p.m. CT on CBS
16
Saturday, Dec. 21
vs. Houston Texans
12:00 p.m. CT on NBC
17
Wednesday, Dec. 25
12:00 p.m. CT on Netflix
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 4 or 5
@ Denver Broncos
TBD
As the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions, they’re among the favorites to return to the big game and accomplish the elusive three-peat. This schedule has the potential to help them achieve the loft goal, although they will need to adjust to playing every day except for Tuesday.