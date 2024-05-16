Chiefs’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs have finally revealed their 2024 regular-season schedule.

This marks the fourth year of the NFL’s expanded 17-game schedule. Once again, the schedule will consist of 18 weeks, including the bye week. Kansas City will play eight games at Arrowhead Stadium and nine on the road. The NFC will have the extra home game this season as the conference’s alternate home-field advantage.

In honor of crushing it last season, we’re revealing our 2024 schedule by… well, you know. pic.twitter.com/hVpI4GQNlN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2024

Take a look at the full 2024 schedule for the Chiefs down below:

As the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions, they’re among the favorites to return to the big game and accomplish the elusive three-peat. This schedule has the potential to help them achieve the loft goal, although they will need to adjust to playing every day except for Tuesday.

