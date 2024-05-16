Chiefs’ 2024 preseason schedule revealed

Along with the regular-season schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs preseason schedule has also been revealed,

The thrill of the regular season reveal often overshadows the preseason schedule release for every team in the league. The early preview of the starters in an abbreviated time on the field and first looks at the rookie class are essential reasons to appreciate the preseason slate. Kansas City will host two preseason games this year because of the regular season shift in having NFC teams get the extra home game in 2024.

You can check out the full schedule down below:

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 August 10 at Jacksonville Jaguars 7:00 p.m. CT KSHB-TV 2 August 17 vs. Detroit Lions 3:00 p.m. CT KSHB-TV 3 August 22 vs. Chicago Bears 7:20 p.m. CT KSHB-TV

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid often shuffles his preseason lineups, trying to find hidden gems from training camp and potential breakout undrafted rookies attempting to make the team. There are more opportunities to see veterans like Carson Wentz and Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown adjust to their new team.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire