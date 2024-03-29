Chiefs 2024 offseason workout schedule revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action on the field following their Super Bowl LVIII victory in preparation for a potential three-peat.

The NFL announced start dates for the offseason workout programs, and voluntary workouts begin next month. Teams with new head coaches can begin their offseason program earlier than other teams. The Chiefs can officially start the first day of their offseason program on April 15.

The NFL announced full workout schedules for each team from Day 1 through the mandatory minicamp. Check out the schedule for Kansas City down below:

First Day: April 15.

Organized Team Activities Group 1: May 20-22.

Organized Team Activities Group 2: May 28-May 30.

Organized Team Activities Group 3: June 4-7.

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13.

There are three phases of the voluntary workout program. Here are the descriptions of each phase per the NFL’s press release:

Phase One:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program, with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two:

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three:

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs.” No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The Chiefs and every team in the league’s offseason workout program calendar are subject to change at their discretion. Rookie minicamps are typically in May, but the dates will not be confirmed until after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire