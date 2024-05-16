Chiefs 2024 NFL schedule analysis: Toughest/easiest stretches + most intriguing game

The NFL released the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 schedule on Wednesday night.

Here’s an early look at what stands out.

Best game: Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 20

It’s going to be hard to top a Super Bowl rematch — especially one at Levi’s Stadium, where fans will be ready to deliver the Chiefs a bit of payback.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) pressures San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Calling this “Game of the Year” in the NFL shouldn’t be a stretch, either. KC and San Francisco are the two teams with the best odds to win Super Bowl LIX according to gambling sites, and having them meet midway through the regular season should make for must-view status.

Toughest stretch: Weeks 15-18

This period shouldn’t just test the Chiefs on the field; it should also challenge them physically.

In its final four games, KC plays on the road three times, while getting a single home date against the young-and-rising Houston Texans. Add in that the Chiefs will be short rest from Sunday to Saturday to begin (at Cleveland, home vs. Houston), then will have only three days to prepare for a Wednesday game on Christmas (at Pittsburgh), and this span should be exhausting during a time when players are already worn down from the season’s bumps and bruises.

A final game at Denver — at altitude — won’t be easy; remember, the Chiefs lost that same road game last season.

KC might do itself a favor by building up some AFC cushion earlier in the 2024 calendar. These last four are no gimmes — with the NFL’s schedule-makers only adding an extra degree of difficulty with the dates and locations of these final games.

Easiest stretch: Weeks 9-14

The caveat is always worth repeating: We don’t know exactly who will be good at the beginning of each season. There are always surprise NFL teams, and some squads in this stretch could overachieve and make this prediction look a bit silly.

Having said all that: The Chiefs appear to have a nice backstretch of their schedule before the end where things — on paper — seem to lighten up a bit.

It starts with a Week 9 home date on Monday Night Football against Tampa Bay, followed by a home contest against Denver. The Chiefs should be touchdown-plus favorites in both of those.

One of the most challenging games of the season looms next at Buffalo, but after that, it’s three straight where the Chiefs should like either the opponent or setting. KC plays at Carolina, which is projected to be one of the worst teams in football, before getting home games against Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers.

And while the Chiefs can’t take AFC West foes completely for granted at home, coach Andy Reid has been outstanding in these matchups recently, which should only give KC more hope that it can build some momentum moving from November into early December.

Most intriguing game: Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, Nov. 17

The Bills fans were ready to host the Chiefs in last year’s AFC Divisional Game, only to have their hearts crushed again in the postseason by KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Bills fans watch the action during the second half of the Bills divisional game against Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 21, 2024.

KC will not face a better — or more intense — environment all season. The Bills supporters will want this one badly, and we can also add a few more storylines following this offseason’s happenings.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and safety Mike Edwards are now Bills. How will they do? Meanwhile, KC traded up in the draft with Buffalo to get wideout Xavier Worthy, while the Bills were content to move back and select Keon Coleman in the second round. Who will play better between those two?

It’s also Mahomes against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, with both stars seeming to play their best in this matchup.

The intrigue factor with this game — and this setting — should be higher than all the rest.

Chiefs’ regular-season schedule for 2024

Sept. 5 (Thurs.): Baltimore Ravens, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Sept. 15: Cincinnati Bengals, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Sept. 22: at Atlanta Falcons, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Sept. 29: at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Oct. 7 (Mon.): New Orleans Saints, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 13: open date/bye week

Oct. 20: at San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Oct. 27: at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Nov. 4 (Mon.): Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 10: Denver Broncos, noon, CBS

Nov. 17: at Buffalo Bills, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Nov. 24: at Carolina Panthers, noon, CBS

Nov. 29 (Fri.): Las Vegas Raiders, 2 p.m., Prime Video

Dec. 8: Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m. NBC

Dec. 15: at Cleveland Browns, noon, CBS

Dec. 21 (Sat.): Houston Texans, noon, NBC

Dec. 25 (Wed.): at Pittsburgh Steelers, noon, Netflix

Jan. 4/5: at Denver Broncos, TBD