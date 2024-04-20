Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day: Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs still have some questions at offensive tackle that they could address in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Hometown: Manor, Texas

Didn’t play football until senior year of high school

Played on offensive and defensive line at Manor High

Spent two years at TCU before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022

Redshirt in 2020, eight games in 2021 at OT and H-back

20 games at Oklahoma, 14 starts at right tackle, 70 snaps at left tackle

Protected the blindside of left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Five starts in 2022 (one at LT, four at RT)

Nine starts in 10 games in 2023, zero sacks allowed according to Pro Football Focus

Two sacks allowed in career according to PFF

2023 Honorable Mention All-Big 12

Participated at Senior Bowl and NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 6’8

Weight: 322

Arm length: 34 1/8 inches

Hand: 10 1/4 inches

5.19 40-yard dash, 1.76 10-yard split, 34.5″ vertical jump, 8’11” broad jump, 7.5 3-cone drill, 4.71 20-yard shuttle

Fit with Chiefs

Guyton is a pure athlete at offensive tackle who can play either side with the traits of a Day 1 starter.

He is a smooth mover with excellent footwork and patient hands as a pass blocker. He also has great awareness to pass off stunts and pick up extra blockers. His size gives him much power and length over most opponents and he bends at his knees instead of his waist to give him good leverage.

In the run game, Oklahoma ran behind him in their zone-blocking runs and he was a trusted puller in their counter concepts. He can improve at finishing his blocks and driving through defenders when he gets his hands on them. Although Guyton is a great athlete, he can be beaten when he goes to block second-level defenders because he is in space.

His stance exposes his chest to defenders while giving him bad leverage and his punch is wide instead of getting into the defender’s chest. He also lunges at defenders at times which causes him to miss blocks. But when he misses his punch in pass pro, he has the feet to help him recover.

Guyton would likely be a left tackle for the Chiefs or they would move right tackle Jawaan Taylor to the left side. A tackle with Guyton’s size and athleticism would allow the Chiefs to dig more into their run concepts that get offensive tackles out in space.

Some fine-tuning to his technique could see Guyton grow to be an elite NFL tackle. Teams will love his upside with how he looks with just a few years of football under his belt and turning 23 in June.

Guyton could go in the first round but could also fall to the second where he likely won’t fall past the first 10 picks.

