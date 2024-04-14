Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day: Oregon WR Troy Franklin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could use more wide receivers that could come from the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: East Palo Alto, California

2023 Second-team Associated Press All-American\First-team All-Pac-12 Conference, 2022 Second-team All-Pac-12 Conference

Tied for third in the FBS with single-season school-record 14 receiving TDs, ranked sixth with single-season school-record 1,383 receiving yards (17.1 per on 81 receptions) in 2023

Left Oregon as the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns with 25, and tied for the lead in 100-yard games (11)

Closed career with a reception in 30 straight games, the second-longest streak in UO history

160 catches, 2,483 yards (15.5 yards per catch), 25 TDs over 40 games in three-year career

Participated at NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 6’2

Weight: 176

Arm length: 31 7/8 inches

Hand: 8 3/4 inches

4.41 40-yard dash, 1.61 10-yard split, 39″ vertical jump, 10’4″ broad jump, 6.9 3-cone, 4.31 20-yard shuttle

Fit with Chiefs

Franklin is another draft darling who is rising up teams’ boards because of his speed, route running, and ability to create yards after the catch.

Franklin has a long stride that he outpaces opponents with but it doesn’t deter him from having quick feet to get in and out of breaks. He is a smooth route runner who uses multiple ways to break down defenders before he gets into his routes.

He also has the production to show how effective his skills are and came up big for the Ducks in several clutch situations in 2023.

In the wide-open Oregon offense, Franklin benefited from opponents either not pressing him or poorly pressing him without using their hands. He can struggle with contact in his routes at times, especially with his light frame.

Teams may also knock him for his smaller-than-average-sized hands and can catch balls with his body more than teams would like. He also hasn’t showcased any jump ball win ability with a player of his height.

Franklin has worked all over Oregon’s offense as an outside receiver and in the slot but may be better in the slot. The Chiefs would certainly utilize that skillset in the slot and could fill the void left by the release of Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Franklin has been talked about as a sleeper first-round pick but could also fall to the second.

