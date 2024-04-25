Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day: Washington OT Troy Fautanu

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs still have some questions at offensive tackle that they could address in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Washington OT Troy Fautanu and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Henderson, Nevada

Played offensive and defensive line at Liberty High

2022 Second-team All-Pac-12 Conference: started all 13 games (12 at left tackle, one at left guard)

2023 Third-team All-American/First-team All-Pac-12 Conference, Joe Moore Award winner (nation’s top offensive line)/Morris Trophy winner (best offensive lineman in Pac-12)/Finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year: started all 15 games at LT

Performed at NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 6’4

Weight: 317

Arm length: 34 1/2 inches

Hand: 9 1/2 inches

5.01 40-yard dash, 1.71 10-yard split, 32.5″ vertical jump, 9’5” broad jump

Fit with Chiefs

Fautanu is seen as one of the top offensive linemen in this year’s draft and it is apparent on tape.

A big, physical blocker with patient hands and excellent feet, Fautanu makes offensive tackle look easy at times with his play. He has a good centered stance showing off his core strength and has a great burst off the snap.

In the run game, he is a bully. He routinely pushed defenders around in Washington’s zone-blocking scheme and relished putting defenders into the turf when able. He served as a lead blocker on some counter concepts as well but could be a little faster when pulling.

In pass blocking, Fautanu can match the feet of nearly any pass rusher and knows when to punch. He also picks up stunts well able to pass off blockers and helps his teammates by looking for work when no one comes his way.

He tends to get overextended when pass blocking leading to him getting put out of position by rushers. He has good size for an offensive tackle but is an avid knee bender, which is good, but NFL teams may want to move him inside to guard or center in favor of having more length at tackle. He tends to struggle with lengthy rushers as a result.

Fauntanu also can miss some rushers on delayed blitzes and blitzers from the second level of the defense.

The Chiefs would enjoy Fautanu’s physicality and nastiness in the run game. His pass blocking could keep Patrick Mahomes upright and KC could use him out in space on screens to be a lead blocker.

Fautanu is expected to go early in the first round with the Chiefs’ chances at selecting him likely requiring a trade-up.

